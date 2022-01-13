Skip to main content

How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After winning the G League Winter Showcase, the Delaware Blue Coats seem to have taken their feet off the gas, with rival the Maine Celtics up next.

The Delaware Blue Coats (0-2) have not started the reset well after winning the G League Winter Showcase, while the Maine Celtics (1-0) kicked things off with a strong win and a very good performance from Aaron Nesmith. The Blue Coats kicked things off with a one-point loss and a 38-point blowout to teams that they were beating on their way to winning the Winter Showcase. 

How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Celtics started off the reset with a win over one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference:

The Celtics' first win of the season came with balance, with six players in double-figures led by Aaron Nesmith.

Nesmith led the way with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists (on 9-of-16 shooting) in 31 minutes. He had solid performances from Juwan Morgan’s 17 points and 14 rebounds and Bruno Fernando’s 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

While it is great to see Nesmith break out in their last game, he is not consistently with the team this year.

On the other side, the Blue Coats have started off 0-2, but also played without Aaron Henry, Jared Springer, Paul Reed, Shaquille Harrison and Charlie Brown Jr. in both games.

During the Winter Showcase, those were five of the team's top nine scorers and four of their top five scorers.

Until the Blue Coats get their top players back they are going to be a team with a target on their backs, but without the defense to fight off these teams all looking to kick them while they are down.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
