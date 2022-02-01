Skip to main content

How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Westchester Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Delaware Blue Coats look to rebound against the Westchester Knicks to continue their climb up the standings.

The Blue Coats (5-3) take on the Knicks (3-6) for the first time since the reset. Delaware won their last game against the G League Ignite, which is not reflective in the standings, so they are still 5-3 and look to get another win over Westchester. As they have started getting their best players back on the court and they have risen back into the playoff standings, sometimes correlation is causation.

How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Westchester Knicks today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG2

Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Westchester Knicks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is not reflected in the standings, but Delaware is coming off a 131-95 win over the G League Ignite behind six players in double-figures:

In their last game, Delaware was on their game and fully balanced with 24 points and 7 rebounds off the bench from Charles Bassey and 21 points and 4 blocks plus steals from Charlie Brown Jr.

Paul Reed added in 19 points and 11 rebounds with Myles Powell getting his own double-double with 19 points and 10 assists.

Since the reset, Reed is averaging 26.0 points and 11.7 rebounds with Shaquille Harrison adding in 20.3 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds and Jaden Springer with 20 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

They are about the deepest team in the G League this season.

On the other side for Westchester, they are coming off a win led by Dewan Hernandez’s 24 points and 9 rebounds and Brandon Williams’ 22 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds.

They have been without Luka Samanic and Jericho Sims for some games now, plus Miles Bridges primarily playing with the NBA affiliate has made their start to the standings reset more challenging than anticipated. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
1
2022

Delaware Blue Coats at Westchester Knicks

TV CHANNEL: MSG2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

G League
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Westchester Knicks

1 minute ago
Jan 25, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders celebrate the goal by center Mathew Barzal (13) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Senators vs. Islanders

13 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Raptors

13 minutes ago
Colombia Brazil Soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Brazil vs. Paraguay

28 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) looks to pass against Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Jets vs. Flyers

43 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Boston Bruins

43 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) and forward William Nylander (88) during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils

43 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) celebrates a goal with his teammates as they play the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals vs. Penguins

43 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is fouled as he brings the ball up court by New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Detroit Pistons

43 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy