The Delaware Blue Coats look to rebound against the Westchester Knicks to continue their climb up the standings.

The Blue Coats (5-3) take on the Knicks (3-6) for the first time since the reset. Delaware won their last game against the G League Ignite, which is not reflective in the standings, so they are still 5-3 and look to get another win over Westchester. As they have started getting their best players back on the court and they have risen back into the playoff standings, sometimes correlation is causation.

How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Westchester Knicks today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG2

It is not reflected in the standings, but Delaware is coming off a 131-95 win over the G League Ignite behind six players in double-figures:

In their last game, Delaware was on their game and fully balanced with 24 points and 7 rebounds off the bench from Charles Bassey and 21 points and 4 blocks plus steals from Charlie Brown Jr.

Paul Reed added in 19 points and 11 rebounds with Myles Powell getting his own double-double with 19 points and 10 assists.

Since the reset, Reed is averaging 26.0 points and 11.7 rebounds with Shaquille Harrison adding in 20.3 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds and Jaden Springer with 20 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

They are about the deepest team in the G League this season.

On the other side for Westchester, they are coming off a win led by Dewan Hernandez’s 24 points and 9 rebounds and Brandon Williams’ 22 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds.

They have been without Luka Samanic and Jericho Sims for some games now, plus Miles Bridges primarily playing with the NBA affiliate has made their start to the standings reset more challenging than anticipated.

