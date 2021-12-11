These teams just matched up two days with the Delaware Blue Coats getting the better of the Capital City Go-Go on the road. They face off again on Saturday.

The Delaware Blue Coats (8-1) knocked off the Capital City Go-Go (6-5) in their last meeting two days ago. The game was neck-and-neck until the fourth quarter when the Blue Coats took over the game behind a balanced attack offensively. The Go-Go look to get even and not lose two straight games at home to the Blue Coats as the NBA G League Showcase winds to its end.

How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

In their last meeting, it was a tight back-and-forth competitive game, until the Blue Coats pulled away at the end:

The last game was all about balanced offense. The team finished with six players in double figures, led by Shaquille Harrison’s 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Paul Reed notched another double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, rookie Jaden Springer had one of his more efficient games with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting and Aaron Henry added 15 points off the bench.

The Blue Coats have a talented roster with rookies, second-year talent and other young players that make them very formidable in the G League.

All of their young talents are looking forward to making the move to the NBA.

Overall, the Go-Go actually played better than the Blue Coats on paper, other than at the free-throw line. The Blue Coats were plus-9 in free-throw makes, which was the difference in the game.

Otherwise, the Go-Go made more threes, had more assists, more rebounds and shot better from the field.

The Go-Go finished with seven players in double figures, led by Jaime Echenique’s double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds.

A win for the Blue Coats keeps them in the conversation at the very top of the G League, while the Go-Go would fall to .500 with a loss.

