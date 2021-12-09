How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go

Can the Capital City Go-G0 close the gap on the first place Delaware Blue Coats and end their winning streak in the process on Thursday?

The first place Delaware Blue Coats (7-1) take on the Capital City Go-Go (6-4), who are not far behind in the standings But as we inch closer and closer to the end of the G League Showcase, every game matters in the standings. The East Division has a few strong teams at the top, including the Maine Celtics. Delaware is riding a five-game winning streak, having only lost this season to Maine, who they are 1-1 against so far.

Delaware is coming off another strong win, by double-figures and looks to continue their momentum today:

This is the first game of the season and G League Showcase between Delaware and Capital City. They will play back-to-back games today and Saturday.

Early in the season for the Blue Coats, they are being led by Shaquille Harrison and Charlie Brown Jr., who are more veterans than developmental talents at this stage. The two are strong role models for young talents like rookies Jaden Springer and Aaron Henry, as well as second-year player Paul Reed.

Reed is spending most of his time in the NBA due to injuries on the 76ers and his overall development.

This season in three games, Reed is averaging 20.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.3 blocks plus steals on 52-18-75 splits.

Springer, a rookie with high hopes in Philadelphia has gotten better as the season goes on, averaging 16.1 points and 2.7 steals per game on 44-24-77 splits. His shooting is not there yet, but the activity, defense and potential is shining.

On the other side, the Washington Wizards are working to develop rookies Isaiah Todd and Joel Ayayi to really utilize their two-way contracts.

