Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can the Capital City Go-G0 close the gap on the first place Delaware Blue Coats and end their winning streak in the process on Thursday?
    Author:

    The first place Delaware Blue Coats (7-1) take on the Capital City Go-Go (6-4), who are not far behind in the standings But as we inch closer and closer to the end of the G League Showcase, every game matters in the standings. The East Division has a few strong teams at the top, including the Maine Celtics. Delaware is riding a five-game winning streak, having only lost this season to Maine, who they are 1-1 against so far.

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go today:

    Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Delaware is coming off another strong win, by double-figures and looks to continue their momentum today:

    This is the first game of the season and G League Showcase between Delaware and Capital City. They will play back-to-back games today and Saturday.

    Early in the season for the Blue Coats, they are being led by Shaquille Harrison and Charlie Brown Jr., who are more veterans than developmental talents at this stage. The two are strong role models for young talents like rookies Jaden Springer and Aaron Henry, as well as second-year player Paul Reed.

    Reed is spending most of his time in the NBA due to injuries on the 76ers and his overall development.

    This season in three games, Reed is averaging 20.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.3 blocks plus steals on 52-18-75 splits.

    Springer, a rookie with high hopes in Philadelphia has gotten better as the season goes on, averaging 16.1 points and 2.7 steals per game on 44-24-77 splits. His shooting is not there yet, but the activity, defense and potential is shining.

    On the other side, the Washington Wizards are working to develop rookies Isaiah Todd and Joel Ayayi to really utilize their two-way contracts.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    11:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16965552
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go

    51 seconds ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch BYU at Purdue

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats center Dylan Robertson (22) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    2 hours ago
    Soccer

    Atalanta vs. Villarreal CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    3 hours ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats center Dylan Robertson (22) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Bethune-Cookman vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    5 hours ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    5 hours ago
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Florianópolis-ATP Challenger & Maia-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds & Doubles Quarterfinals

    5 hours ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wyoming vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    9 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy