    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at College Park Skyhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Delaware Blue Coats faced the College Park Skyhawks on Friday with Delaware taking the first game.
    Author:

    The Delaware Blue Coats (3-1) take on the College Park Skyhawks (0-3) just two days after the Blue Coats won the first meeting between these teams.

    The Blue Coats got off to a monster start, building a 24-point half-time lead before taking their foot off the pedal and winning 109-101 behind 71 points from their starters. The Skyhawks look to get their first win of the season and a rebound win this afternoon.

    How to Delaware Blue Coats at College Park Skyhawks today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Watch Delaware Blue Coats at College Park Skyhawks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rookie Sharife Cooper had one of his strongest games of the early G League season and his professional career with 17 points and 13 assists:

    This season, the Blue Coats are developing Jaden Springer and Aaron Henry for the 76ers. Springer, the No. 28 pick in the 2021 NBA draft is averaging 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in three games so far on 28.6 minutes per game.

    Henry went undrafted. In his only game so far he scored 15 points and snagged four rebounds.

    Helping develop the young players while pushing the Blue Coats towards the G League playoffs are Charlie Brown Jr. (19.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals plus blocks) and Shaquille Harrison (18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 3.8 steals plus blocks).

    The Skyhawks are led by rookies Cooper and Jalen Johnson.

    In their last game, that duo combined for 28 points, 14 assists and 15 rebounds. The two are bouncing back and forth with the main roster of the Atlanta Hawks.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

