Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The G League Showcase is winding down, but teams are still competing hard, including the Delaware Blue Coats and the Maine Celtics.
    Author:

    The Delaware Blue Coats (2–0) have looked strong in the NBA G League Showcase, winning both of their games so far by double-digits. They will look to keep it rolling Sunday against the Maine Celtics (1–1).

    These two teams squared off earlier this week, with the Blue Coats winning 114–103. Jaden Springer saw his first action and looked really good, shooting well and balancing out the offense.

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Boston

    Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Springer is excelling in the G League and shooting the ball really well, which should make 76ers fans excited. In his first game, Springer scored 21 points with three rebounds and two assists. He was active on defense with four steals plus blocks.

    The leader of the Blue Coats is Shaquille Harrison, who through two games is leading the team in scoring (24.5), assists (4.0) and steals (5.0) while being second in rebounding (8.5 rebounds).

    The Celtics have a mix of veterans and young players. Sam Hauser (17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds) is leading the team with Chris Clemons (16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists) adding some more offensive pop.

    They also showcase Ryan Arcidiacono, Theo Pinson and Bruno Fernando, who have all seen time on NBA rosters and bring toughness and experience.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15497575
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17157157
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Houston Open, Final Round

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965800
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_15838494
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

    6 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida State at Florida

    6 minutes ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles away from Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) during third quarter action. The Jaguars were tied with the Bills 6 to 6 at the end of the first half and went on to win the game with a final score of 9 to 6. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, Sunday, November 7, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 110721 Bsjagsvsbuffalo 5
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Colts

    6 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Browns vs. Patriots

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17118486
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints at Titans

    6 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks on in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Cowboys

    6 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy