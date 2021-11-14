The G League Showcase is winding down, but teams are still competing hard, including the Delaware Blue Coats and the Maine Celtics.

The Delaware Blue Coats (2–0) have looked strong in the NBA G League Showcase, winning both of their games so far by double-digits. They will look to keep it rolling Sunday against the Maine Celtics (1–1).

These two teams squared off earlier this week, with the Blue Coats winning 114–103. Jaden Springer saw his first action and looked really good, shooting well and balancing out the offense.

How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Springer is excelling in the G League and shooting the ball really well, which should make 76ers fans excited. In his first game, Springer scored 21 points with three rebounds and two assists. He was active on defense with four steals plus blocks.

The leader of the Blue Coats is Shaquille Harrison, who through two games is leading the team in scoring (24.5), assists (4.0) and steals (5.0) while being second in rebounding (8.5 rebounds).

The Celtics have a mix of veterans and young players. Sam Hauser (17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds) is leading the team with Chris Clemons (16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists) adding some more offensive pop.

They also showcase Ryan Arcidiacono, Theo Pinson and Bruno Fernando, who have all seen time on NBA rosters and bring toughness and experience.

