Capital City Go-Go look to get two wins in a row against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants after their win on Wednesday.

The Go-Go (7-4) come into today as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference of the G League since the standings reset after the Winter Showcase, while the Mad Ants (3-7) are on the outside looking into the playoffs today. Capital City won the initial game on Wednesday this week, as they look to get the sweep and climb up the standings even more.

How to Watch Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Capital City Go-Go today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Capital City is coming off a 126-121 win over Fort Wayne with seven players in double-figures:

In their game on Wednesday, Capital City jumped out to an 18-point lead entering the fourth quarter and held on for the win.

Rookies Joel Ayayi (18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists) and Isaiah Todd (15 points and 12 rebounds) led the way along with five more players in double figures. Capital City has one of the most balanced rosters in the G League and are looking to continue growing and building to a potential run in the Eastern Conference.

On the other side, Fort Wayne was led by 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists from Justin Anderson and 27 points and six rebounds from Nate Hinton.

Fort Wayne has not started out the reset very well and will look to avoid falling even further in the standings, making a playoff run even more challenging.

Capital City is looking to keep pace with Raptors 905 (11-3) and Motor City (9-3) in the Eastern Conference as Delaware (6-4) has started off slower than expected after winning the Winter Showcase. A sweep of Fort Wayne will go a long way in the standings.

