The Fort Wayne Mad Ants and Maine Celtics face off on Sunday in this spicy G League matchup.

Just on the outside looking to the Eastern Conference playoffs are both the Mad Ants (15-15) and the Celtics (13-15). Fort Wayne has the opportunity to knock Maine out of the mix in the playoffs and move up closer to the Nets and Skyhawks just in front of it. Both teams are going to need to win out the rest of the regular season to have a chance to catch up with the teams ahead of them in the playoff picture, starting today.

How to Watch Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Maine Celtics today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Fort Wayne recently traded wins with the Cruise, with both teams finishing with the exact same amount of points after two two-point games (226-226):

Neither of these teams controls their own destiny, but Fort Wayne has the ability to knock Maine out of the playoffs here today. Right now, they are 2.5 games behind the Skyhawks with only four games left counting today.

A Fort Wayne win puts Maine either 3.0 or 3.5 games back and would eliminate them from the playoffs.

In their two games this season, the teams traded a back-to-back in late January with Fort Wayne winning 130-129 in a very tight game and Maine taking the next game in another high-scoring affair, 138-126.

For Fort Wayne, it is only 1.5 games back with four games left on their schedule.

