Skip to main content

How to Watch Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Westchester Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The season for the Westchester Knicks comes down to the final game against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants today.

Potentially the most important game on the G League schedule over the final weekend of regular-season games sees the current No. 7 seeded Westchester (17-14) hoping to make the playoffs in its final game with a win over Fort Wayne (16-17). The Knicks are tied with Grand Rapids in the standings, who have lost two games in a row and are sliding in the playoff standings.

How to Watch Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Westchester Knicks today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Watch Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Westchester Knicks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Knicks are coming off a 21 point win over the Mad Ants (131-110) for their third straight win as they jockey for the playoffs still:

Entering today the Knicks are on a three-game winning streak defeating Cleveland twice (120-110 and 116-110) and the Mad Ants (131-110) and going 6-4 overall in their last 10 games. They have made a push here at the end of the season and control part of their fate with this final game on the calendar.

The one part they do not control is what the Gold do today in their final game of the season against College Park, who is on a 10 game winning streak.

Since the new year reset, the Gold are 2-1 against the Knicks taking the first two back in early January, but losing the most recent game they played.

In their win over the Mad Ants, six players scored in double figures for the Knicks led by Louis King (19 points, eight rebounds and six assists), Feron Hunt (19 points and seven rebounds) and Aamir Simms (19 points and six rebounds).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Westchester Knicks

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates with defenseman Justin Holl (3) after the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Flyers in Canada

By Evan Massey26 seconds ago
Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Alex Killorn (17) after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Stamkos assisted on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Lightning

By Evan Massey26 seconds ago
Mad Ants BayHawks
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Westchester Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas26 seconds ago
USATSI_12386454
College Softball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Baylor in College Softball

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
soccer fans
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Patriotas vs. Atlético Nacional

By Rafael Urbina26 seconds ago
AUBURN GYMNASTICS
College Gymnastics

How to Watch Big Ten Individual Championships in Men's College Gymnastics

By Christine Brown26 seconds ago
imago1004045560h
Liga MX

How to Watch How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Atlas

By Christine Brown5 minutes ago
USATSI_15880987
College Baseball

How to Watch Stanford vs. Oregon State in College Baseball

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
CARDINALS
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Cardinals at Astros

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy