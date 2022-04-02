The season for the Westchester Knicks comes down to the final game against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants today.

Potentially the most important game on the G League schedule over the final weekend of regular-season games sees the current No. 7 seeded Westchester (17-14) hoping to make the playoffs in its final game with a win over Fort Wayne (16-17). The Knicks are tied with Grand Rapids in the standings, who have lost two games in a row and are sliding in the playoff standings.

How to Watch Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Westchester Knicks today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Knicks are coming off a 21 point win over the Mad Ants (131-110) for their third straight win as they jockey for the playoffs still:

Entering today the Knicks are on a three-game winning streak defeating Cleveland twice (120-110 and 116-110) and the Mad Ants (131-110) and going 6-4 overall in their last 10 games. They have made a push here at the end of the season and control part of their fate with this final game on the calendar.

The one part they do not control is what the Gold do today in their final game of the season against College Park, who is on a 10 game winning streak.

Since the new year reset, the Gold are 2-1 against the Knicks taking the first two back in early January, but losing the most recent game they played.

In their win over the Mad Ants, six players scored in double figures for the Knicks led by Louis King (19 points, eight rebounds and six assists), Feron Hunt (19 points and seven rebounds) and Aamir Simms (19 points and six rebounds).

