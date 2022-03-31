How to Watch Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Westchester Knicks

On Thursdays night in NBA G League action, the Mad Ants will hit the road to take on the Knicks.

The 2021-22 NBA G League regular season is almost over and there are just a couple of games left before the start of the playoffs. With that in mind, there is one intriguing matchup to watch in particular on Thursday night. That game will feature the Mad Ants traveling to take on the Knicks.

How to Watch the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Westchester Knicks Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Westchester Knicks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Mad Ants have gone 16-16 on the season and are two games behind the final spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. With just two games left to play, they have been eliminated from postseason contention. Despite that fact, the Mad Ants would like to finish off the season strong.

On the other side of this matchup, the Knicks are still on the outside looking in as well. Westchester is 16-14 on the season and is just one game behind Grand Rapids for the last spot in the East. The Knicks need to win tonight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

This should be a very entertaining game for fans to watch. While the Mad Ants aren't going to get into the playoffs, they would love to play the role of spoilers against the Knicks this evening. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.