This is the first game between the G League Ignite and the Delaware Blue Coats this season.

Since the G League reset, the Ignite (1-4) have played in several competitive games, but have not had the best start with the Blue Coats (5-3) looking like a contender again. Delaware started off the reset with two straight losses, followed by a 5-1 run to get right back near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Coming off winning the championship in the Winter Showcase, Delaware is a championship contender.

How to Watch G League Ignite at Delaware Blue Coats today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch G League Ignite at Delaware Blue Coats online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Scoot Henderson has been the best player on the G League Ignite coming off the bench and might be a future No. 1 overall pick:

Since getting Paul Reed, Jaden Springer and Shaquille Henderson back in uniform, Delaware looks like the best team in the G League again.

Reed has played in the team's last three games (2-1) putting up 26.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.3 steals plus blocks per game on 61-25-70 splits.

The backcourt duo of Harrison (20.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals plus blocks per game) and Springer (20.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game) has been terrific over the teams last five games.

When all three are in the line-up this Delaware team is on track to win the G League title this season after winning the Winter Showcase to start the season.

For the G League Ignite, they have played in four games decided by ten points or less, two one-possession games.

The young team is learning how to win, giving the future NBA lottery pickles on their roster room to grow, feel out scenarios and have chances to make plays.

Regional restrictions may apply.