How to Watch G League Ignite at Long Island Nets

The G League Ignite have some of the best prospects in basketball as they take on the Long Island Nets on Sunday.

The Ignite (2-1) have started out the reset with three straight games decided by 10 points or fewer and have really kept it close in all of their games. They take on the Nets (4-5), who are coming off a win and looking to build some momentum to get over .500 for the season. Both teams have an array of talent that is capable of winning every game they play, but they are young and raw teams overall.

He is two years away from the NBA Draft, but Scoot Henderson is looking like a potential No. 1 overall pick in the future:

During the G League Winter Showcase, Henderson averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game off the bench in 11 games. He shot 43.6% from the field and 77.8% from the free-throw line.

He struggled from three, shooting only 17.4% from deep, but only on 2.1 attempts per game, really focusing his minutes on his strengths every game.

Henderson is looking like a potential No. 1 overall pick for the 2023 NBA Draft and while this season he is a Sixth Man for the Ignite, he will likely be the top player on the team next season.

The Ignite also feature potential 2022 NBA Draft pick in Jaden Hardy (17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game).

On the other side for Long Island, they have not had the services of rookies Day’Ron Sharpe or Cameron Thomas, both of which are on the NBA roster getting minutes, but during the G League Winter Showcase they were the top performers for their team in the G League.

