How to Watch G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Santa Cruz Warriors look to snap their losing streak against the G League Ignite today.

The Warriors (10-14) look to snap their current three-game losing streak with the G League Ignite (2-13) in town on their tour of the G League. This season has been inconsistent for the Warriors, as they have had moments where they looked unbeatable with rookies Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga, but without the two stars, they have struggled to consistently win after the new year standings reset. Now they get James Wiseman as he prepares to return to the NBA Warriors.

How to Watch G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors today:

Game Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Watch G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

James Wiseman went for 18 points and six rebounds for the Warriors in his first action of the season as he prepares to join the NBA roster:

This will potentially be the last game for Wiseman with the Warriors in the G League before heading to the NBA roster for practice and eventually game action.

In his first game back, Wiseman got up 13 shots, going 7-of-13 from the floor and 0-for-2 from three. He looked good with a few flashy dunks and in 20 minutes, he finished with 18 points, six rebounds and zero assists, steals and blocks.

The Warriors hope to get the most from Wiseman here today and that they can snap their three-game losing streak.

On the other side, the Ignite are 1-2 against the Warriors since the reset, winning their most recent game.

In that game, the Ignite got 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Jaden Hardy (8-19 shooting) and 21 points and eight rebounds from Dyson Daniels. Scoot Henderson went for 18 points, five rebounds and four assists as well in one of the better overall performances from the team this season.

