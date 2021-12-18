Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Ignite are having an up-and-down season so far, but have one of the most exciting young players in the world on the roster. They face the Santa Cruz Warriors next.
    The G League Ignite (5-6) had been inconsistent to start the season in the G League Showcase and lost their last game against the Santa Cruz Warriors (4-7) in a 112-110 thriller. The Warriors have some of the most exciting young players in the NBA on their roster and shuffle them back-and-forth with their G League affiliate, with the Ignite boasting at least a handful of potential future lottery picks.

    How to Watch G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors today:

    Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Watch G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the Ignite’s last outing against the Warriors, Scoot Henderson dropped 31 points, six rebounds and five assists:

    Henderson is not eligible until the 2023 NBA Draft, but he is already turning heads as the potential No. 1 overall pick after coming without that level of hype.

    This season, he is primarily coming off the bench and is averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game on 43-16-79 splits. His shooting has not caught up to his athletic, attacking style, but he has been a menace on defense and just makes things happen when he is on the court.

    Jaden Hardy has been up and down, primarily as a volume shooter (18.3 points per game on 18.2 field goal attempts) and an inefficient playmaker (3.3:2.9 assist-to-turnover ratio).

    If the Ignite can find the right rotation and rhythm for Henderson, Hardy and the rest of this talented roster, they could be a force.

    On the other side for the Warriors, they won with Jonathan Kuminga (12 points, five rebounds and four steals) and Moses Moody (17 points and five rebounds, 3-7 from three). When those two are on the roster, this Warriors team can be overwhelming.

