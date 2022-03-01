Skip to main content

How to Watch G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can the G League Ignite get a win over the Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday?

As the G League Ignite Tour continues, it heads to play Santa Cruz (8-12), who is coming off a win and is looking to build on that momentum. This is the first game of the new year between these two teams. 

It has the potential to be a lot of fun with two former members of the Ignite on the Warriors roster.

How to Watch G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

The 2022 NBA All-Star break also featured some of the best young players in the G League with the Ignite showcasing four players, along with the best rookies and sophomores in the NBA.

During the All-Star Break, several players from the G League Ignite participated in the Clorox Rising Stars Tournament, with Dyson Daniels playing on the winning team.

Daniels finished with eight total points, five rebounds and four assists. His G League teammate Jaden Hardy lost in the championship game.

In one game, Scoot Henderson had two points, two rebounds and two assists, with MarJon Beauchamp putting up four points and one rebound in limited action.

They continue their tour against the Warriors, who have two former G League Ignite stars and 2021 NBA Draft lottery picks in Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga, who are in and out of the lineup, but if they play against their former team it would be a lot of fun.

