How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Capital City Go-Go: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Grand Rapids Gold look to knock off the Capital City Go-Go on Saturday in this G League matchup.

Over the past two weeks, Nik Stauskas has been on a tear, leading Grand Rapids (15-10) to one of the top six seeds in the Eastern Conference and into the playoffs if the season ended today. They look to keep it going against Capital City (15-7) who would also be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Capital City Go-Go today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Capital City Go-Go online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Before being signed by the Celtics, Nik Stauskas went off for 100 points over the past two games combined for the Gold:

The Gold have a huge void to fill now with Stauskas off the roster. In his last two games, he had scored 100 points on 20-for-28 shooting from three. He has gone 36-of-50 overall from the field with 10 assists and 12 rebounds, playing his best two all-around games of his professional career.

Now, the team is going to have to lean on the rest of their roster with Matt Ryan (18.6 points per game in 18 games) and Pete Cornelie (16.5 points per game in 18 games).

The Gold have done a great job getting themselves in the playoff hunt and will need to step up now with their best offensive weapon off the roster going forward.

Overall for the Gold, they have won two games in a row and are 6-4 in their last 10 games as they continue to rise in the standings in the Eastern Conference.

Since the reset, these teams have played once with the Go-Go winning 117-114 with a strong fourth-quarter comeback. Stauskas finished with a pedestrian 22 points (on 6-for-13 shooting), nine assists and seven rebounds.

The Go-Go got 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists from Jordan Goodwin and 17 points and 11 rebounds from Jaime Echenique.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Grand Rapids Gold at Capital City Go-Go

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
