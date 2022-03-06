Skip to main content

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Lakeland Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Grand Rapids Gold look to keep rolling against the Lakeland Magic in the G League today.

Over their last four games, the Gold (13-9) have been on an absolute roll guided by their offense. They have won all four games by scoring at least 122 points, averaging 126.5 points per game and overwhelming teams. They will look to keep that momentum today against the Magic (6-13), who are currently No. 13 in the Eastern Conference standings. If the playoffs started today, the Gold would be in as the final seed, but are the hottest overall team in the conference today.

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Lakeland Magic today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Lakeland Magic online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nik Stauskas has been a house on fire including scoring a G League-record 57 points recently:

A big part of the offensive surge by the Gold as of late has been Stauskas. He is playing like the player that fans of the NBA and the Kings were hoping for when Vivek Ranadive was chanting his name and having fun on draft night.

He has scored 43, 57, 12 and 23 points in those four games that all led to wins.

During this stretch, Stauskas is averaging 33.8 points per game, making 26 threes overall. He is one of the best scorers in the G League this season and now historically, after breaking the single-game scoring mark is becoming one of the best scorers in league history.

Unfortunately for the Gold, Stauskas signed with the Celtics, so he won't be around anymore.

