The Grand Rapids Gold look to continue their win streak against the struggling Maine Celtics.

At the moment, Grand Rapids (8-4) are riding the longest winning streak in the G League at five straight games, playing a good brand of basketball as of late. They take on Maine (5-6), who have lost two games in a row and are moving in the other direction at the moment in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Maine Celtics today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Behind great shooting and strong defense, the Gold knocked off the Celtics in their first head-to-head in the reset (116-108):

During their five-game winning streak, the Gold have knocked off Fort Wayne, Motor City, Cleveland twice and, most recently, the Celtics.

In that game, the Gold absolutely crushed the Celtics in the third quarter to build a lead that they never gave up, despite taking their feet off the gas in the fourth quarter. The game ended 116-108 for the Gold.

Matt Ryan came off the bench like a flamethrower, going 7-for-10 from the field (6-of-8 from three) for a team-high 25 points with Nik Stauskas adding in 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Quade Green had a season-high 14 assists as well hitting his shooters in the pocket as the Gold nailed 14 three’s total and had 31 assists on 42 made field goals overall.

For the Celtics, they got 50 points combined from Brodric Thomas (26 points) and Jaysean Paige (24 points).

Their offense was stilted with 21 assists on 40 made field goals, led by Deonte Burton’s four assists. With veterans Ryan Arcidiacono and Denzel Valentine, as well as the talented Sam Hauser, this Celtics team should not be losing like this.

