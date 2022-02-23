Skip to main content

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Windy City Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Grand Rapids Gold look to get back on track against the Windy City Bulls today.

This is the first game of the new year between the Grand Rapid Gold (9-8) and the Windy City Bulls (7-11), with both teams on the outside looking into the Eastern Conference playoffs if the season ended today. Currently, the Gold are on a four-game losing streak that has seen them fall from in the playoff picture out of it while the Bulls have lost four of their last five games overall.

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Windy City Bulls today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Despite the loss, Nik Stauskas led the Gold with 30 points, six rebounds and three assists in his last game out:

For the Gold, they are a more veteran-heavy roster with the goal of winning in the G League, rather than sending up developed talent.

This season Nik Stauskas has been their leader (in nine games) with 23.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He has become who the Kings envisioned in the 2014 NBA Draft when they took him No. 8 overall... at least at the G League level.

Stauskas is shooting 48-42-83 splits so far looking like one of the better overall players in the G League.

Since the reset, the Bulls have been led by Decon Dotson with 19.8 points, 6.7 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game, but he has also only played in nine of the available 18 games to start.

That inconsistency has plagued the Bulls with players in and out of the lineup.

When fully healthy, the team of Dotson, Daniel Oturu, Marko Simonovic and Mac McClung could be very formidable in the east.

NBA G League Basketball

