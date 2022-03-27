Skip to main content

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Wisconsin Herd: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Grand Rapids Gold can inch closer to clinching the playoffs with a win over the Wisconsin Herd today.

The Gold (16-12) were on a roll earlier this season before Nik Stauskas left for NBA pastures. Now, they are on a two-game losing streak that could see them fall even more in the playoff picture if they are upset by the Herd (8-21) today.

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Wisconsin Herd today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Wisconsin Herd online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last time these teams played, Grand Rapids took the win (131-127) behind Stauskas’ 57-point outburst, with six others in double figures:

Grand Rapids controls its fate entering today’s game with only four games left in the regular season. The Gold cannot move up the standings but can keep the Skyhawks firmly behind them and finish as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have lost two games in a row and are searching for the right mix on both ends of the floor.

With Isaiah Thomas (three games, 41.3 points per game) and Stauskas (14 games, 26.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists) of the roster, they will be leaning on the rest of the roster to find a leader.

Matt Ryan (18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game) and Petr Cornelie (16.8 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game) are the leaders by default from a production standpoint.

The most important variable for Grand Rapids to close the season is to win as many games as possible to ward off the feisty group underneath them and figure out more of an offensive identity.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Grand Rapids Gold at Wisconsin Herd

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_16574133
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Wisconsin Herd

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
imago0043494997h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Canada vs. Jamaica 2022 World Cup Qualifying

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
USATSI_17967600
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Pistons

By Kristofer Habbas32 minutes ago
Dustin Johnson
PGA Tour

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Final

By Kristofer Habbas32 minutes ago
USATSI_17581596
College Baseball

How to Watch UNLV at San Jose State in College Baseball

By Evan Massey32 minutes ago
USATSI_17425609
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon State at California in College Baseball

By Evan Massey32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy