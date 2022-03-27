How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Wisconsin Herd

The Grand Rapids Gold can inch closer to clinching the playoffs with a win over the Wisconsin Herd today.

The Gold (16-12) were on a roll earlier this season before Nik Stauskas left for NBA pastures. Now, they are on a two-game losing streak that could see them fall even more in the playoff picture if they are upset by the Herd (8-21) today.

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

The last time these teams played, Grand Rapids took the win (131-127) behind Stauskas’ 57-point outburst, with six others in double figures:

Grand Rapids controls its fate entering today’s game with only four games left in the regular season. The Gold cannot move up the standings but can keep the Skyhawks firmly behind them and finish as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have lost two games in a row and are searching for the right mix on both ends of the floor.

With Isaiah Thomas (three games, 41.3 points per game) and Stauskas (14 games, 26.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists) of the roster, they will be leaning on the rest of the roster to find a leader.

Matt Ryan (18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game) and Petr Cornelie (16.8 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game) are the leaders by default from a production standpoint.

The most important variable for Grand Rapids to close the season is to win as many games as possible to ward off the feisty group underneath them and figure out more of an offensive identity.

