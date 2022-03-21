Skip to main content

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Westchester Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Gold visit the Knicks on Monday night in an NBA G League Eastern Conference matchup rife with playoff implications.

The Gold (16-11) had a three-game winning streak snapped Friday night at home and are in a fight for the final two Eastern Conference playoff spots in the NBA G League. Meanwhile, the Knicks (13-13) lost for the third time in four games on Sunday.

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Westchester Knicks Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Grand Rapids Gold at Westchester Knicks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Grand Rapids had won three straight since losing high-scoring veteran Nik Stauskas to an NBA call-up from the Celtics, before dropping a 112-107 decision on Friday to Delaware. 

Wing Manny Camper paced the Gold with 22 points and 17 rebounds, while center Petr Cornelie added 19 points and 15 boards. But 23 turnovers proved too much to overcome.

Tyler Hall dropped 25 points and dished out eight assists on Sunday, but the Bulls closed the game on a 10-2 run to steal a 124-118 decision. 

Cornelie, who joined the Gold full-time in January after the Denver Nuggets dropped him from his two-way contract, is averaging 16.9 points and 12.5 rebounds in 20 games for Grand Rapids. The Gold are fifth in the East, 0.5 games up on Long Island and 1.5 games ahead of College Park.

Center Dewan Hernandez, who scored 20 points and grabbed 10 boards on Sunday, is getting 20.9 points and 9.3 rebounds a game for the Knicks, who are two games back of the Nets for the sixth and final playoff spot in the East.

