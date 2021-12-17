Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Windy City Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Gold look to end their two-game losing streak against one of the worst teams in the G League Showcase tonight.
    Author:

    These two teams might be heading in opposite directions or it is just a small sample size as Grand Rapids (5-6) is on a two game losing streak and lowly Windy City (2-7) got its second win of the season in its last outing. Can the Bulls build on this momentum and end the G League Showcase on a high note and not at the bottom of the standings?

    How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Windy City Bulls today:

    Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

    Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Windy City Bulls online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Windy City Bulls are coming off a win in a thrilling 102-101 final with a three-pointer in the final seconds by Scottie Lindsey:

    This season has been a struggle for the Bulls overall, but they have three players averaging 20+ points and there is talent on the roster to grow.

    Lindsey is averaging 9.3 points on 34.8% shooting from three this season before hitting that game winner. He was able to get open and shoot in rhythm to give his team the win in the final five seconds of the game. He is not a great shooter overall, but that was his best game of the season, with 14 points and 8 rebounds.

    Throughout the season the Bulls have been led by Daniel Oturu (20.6 points and 9.7 rebounds) and Devon Dotson (20.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.7 steals) when their best player Tyler Cook (three games) is not available.

    Cook in three games is averaging 24.7 points and 7.3 rebounds on 66-0-68 splits.

    On the other side, the Gold have been a fun roster to check out with NBA veterans like Isaiah Thomas (42 points in one game), Nik Stauskas (21.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 11 games) and Lance Stephenson (19.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 10 games) all playing for the team.

    When those players are on the floor it is like watching a really organized pick-up game with players that are too talented to be on the floor in the G League.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Grand Rapids Gold at Windy City Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago Plus
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) controls the puck in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates with the puck across the blue line in front of Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (2nd from right) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Jets

    1 minute ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and center John Hayden (15) celebrate their victory against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) beats Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) to a rebound in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 minute ago
    jazz
    NBA

    How to watch Spurs at Jazz

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy