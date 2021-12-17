The Gold look to end their two-game losing streak against one of the worst teams in the G League Showcase tonight.

These two teams might be heading in opposite directions or it is just a small sample size as Grand Rapids (5-6) is on a two game losing streak and lowly Windy City (2-7) got its second win of the season in its last outing. Can the Bulls build on this momentum and end the G League Showcase on a high note and not at the bottom of the standings?

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Windy City Bulls today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

The Windy City Bulls are coming off a win in a thrilling 102-101 final with a three-pointer in the final seconds by Scottie Lindsey:

This season has been a struggle for the Bulls overall, but they have three players averaging 20+ points and there is talent on the roster to grow.

Lindsey is averaging 9.3 points on 34.8% shooting from three this season before hitting that game winner. He was able to get open and shoot in rhythm to give his team the win in the final five seconds of the game. He is not a great shooter overall, but that was his best game of the season, with 14 points and 8 rebounds.

Throughout the season the Bulls have been led by Daniel Oturu (20.6 points and 9.7 rebounds) and Devon Dotson (20.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.7 steals) when their best player Tyler Cook (three games) is not available.

Cook in three games is averaging 24.7 points and 7.3 rebounds on 66-0-68 splits.

On the other side, the Gold have been a fun roster to check out with NBA veterans like Isaiah Thomas (42 points in one game), Nik Stauskas (21.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 11 games) and Lance Stephenson (19.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 10 games) all playing for the team.

When those players are on the floor it is like watching a really organized pick-up game with players that are too talented to be on the floor in the G League.

