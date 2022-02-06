Skip to main content

How to Watch Greensboro Swarm at Lakeland Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Greensboro Swarm and Lakeland Magic look to get some momentum and a second win in a row today.

This is the first game of the G League reset between the Swarm (5-6) and Magic (3-10), who are both not off to the start they envisioned. However, they both won their last games and can build on that. Currently, both the Swarm and Magic are on the outside looking in for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, but there is still plenty of time left for them to get some wins and move up the standings.

The Swarm looked great in a huge 127-109 win over Wisconsin to get back in the winning column in the G League reset:

In the Swarm’s most recent win, they got a monster game from rookie Kai Jones with 27 points, 17 rebounds (five offensive) and three blocks on 11-of-14 shooting overall. He looked great and active all game.

Jalen Crutcher paced the offense with 27 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, setting up Jones for so many great plays.

The offense looked great all game making 30 two-point field goals, 17 three-pointers and going 8-for-11 from the free-throw line with 23 assists. They were clicking, which if that happens today, could be a great sign for the Swarm today.

For the Magic, they have had players like Admiral Schofield (29.5 points and 11.5 rebounds) for two games, Jeff Dowtin (22.6 points and 7.4 assists) for five games and BJ Johnson (22.0 points and 7.6 rebounds) in eight games.

Only two players have been available for every game in Hassani Gravett (13.2 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds) and Aleem Form (10.7 points and 4.2 rebounds).

