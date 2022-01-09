Skip to main content

How to Watch Greensboro Swarm at Long Island Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Greensboro Swarm took the first game a few days ago over the Long Island Nets to start the reset undefeated. They meet again on Sunday.

The Greensboro Swarm (1-0) kicked off the season reset after the Winter Showcase with a win over the Long Island Nets (1-1) to give them their first loss of the new year. In that game, the teams battled it out through four quarters seeing the Swarm get the edge in the end, but it was neck-and-neck all game. The Nets have to be looking to get back in the win column tonight.

How to Watch Greensboro Swarm at Long Island Nets today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Greensboro Swarm at Long Island Nets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Greensboro won a tight, back-and-forth game down the stretch over Long Island before pulling away just enough for the win:

In their game the other day, the Swarm and Nets went toe-to-toe until the final whistle. There were some awesome individual performances between the two teams as well.

For the Swarm, they won on the back of six players in double figures, led by Jalen Crutcher off the bench.

Crutcher went off for 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists on 10-of-14 shooting (5-for-6 from three).

The starters also combined for 80 points, 27 rebounds and 19 assists allowing Crutcher to come in and be the difference in a win.

On the other side, the Nets did not have any of their star rookies but got a 44-point explosion from Craig Randall II (8-for-20 from three) and nearly a triple-double from RaiQuan Gray with 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists on 6-of-10 shooting.

If the Nets have access to rookies Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe and Kessler Edwards this could be a very different game.

This has the potential to be another shootout filled with unexpected monster performances.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Greensboro Swarm at Long Island Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
