How to Watch Greensboro Swarm at Maine Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Greensboro Swarm and Maine Celtics both look to build on their last win and gain some momentum.

The Swarm (6-7) and Celtics (6-7) come into today’s game with the same record, tied in the standings and each coming off a win. They are looking to gain some momentum in the season after the Winter Showcase and coming up short in that tournament. They are both just on the outside looking in if the playoffs started today, with the potential to move up in the standings.

Maine is coming off a win with six players active, led by two 30-plus point games and two separate triple-doubles:

In their last game, Maine did something that is not common. It saw John Bohammon (16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists) and Chris Clemons (38 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists) both put up a triple-double.

Deonte Burton joined Clemons in the 30-plus point category too with 30 points, with eight rebounds and eight assists too.

A lot of that came from necessity as Maine only played six total players.

It is remarkable that Bohammon, Clemons and Burton combined for 34 rebounds and 32 assists while their opponents, with 10 active players and nine of them playing at least 17 minutes finished with just 50 rebounds and 33 assists as a team in comparison.

This is the first game of the new year between Maine and Greensboro, with both coming off wins.

Greensboro took care of Motor City in their last game with 52 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists from Arnoldas Kulboka and Jalen Crutcher combined.

A win gets one team to .500 again and moving upwards in the standings. Every win counts after the standings reset in January and the race to the playoffs began.

