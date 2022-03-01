How to Watch Swarm vs. Knicks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Greensboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Westchester Knicks have the opportunity to win their fifth game in a row on Tuesday against the Greensboro Swarm.

Since the new year, Westchester has been one of the better teams in the G League and the Eastern Conference. The Knicks have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games and are currently on a four-game winning streak. Greensboro is going in the opposite direction with five straight losses. 

The lead in the Eastern Conference is up for grabs with no team taking the reins through February. The Knicks are just 3.5 games out of first place.

How to Watch Greensboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live Stream Greensboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tyler Hall went for 31 points in a 105-100 comeback win over Wisconsin to get the Knicks their fourth win in a row.

In their last game, the Knicks came back from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter led by Hall’s 31 points, seven rebounds and four rebounds, along with Dewan Hernandez’s 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The duo led a 37-14 final period to bring the Knicks back for their fourth straight win and back into the playoff picture.

The Knicks have played well despite being without their two best players in rookie Miles McBride and Luka Samanic, one playing for their NBA affiliate in New York and the other nursing an injury.

For the Swarm, they have lost five games in a row and are careening towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

With a win today, the Knicks can keep Grand Rapids and Windy City at bay as they try to carve out a place in the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Greensboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates up ice with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-4 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) after a play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during overtime at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma won 66-62 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
basketballs
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Swarm vs. Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) celebrates a basket during the NCAA men s basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Ceb Osumb 0219 Ags 038
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Ohio State

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at South Carolina

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) reacts after a three pointer by South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (not pictured) in the final seconds of over-time at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Kentucky

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. UMass Lowell

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
ARIZONA STATE BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy