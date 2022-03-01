How to Watch Swarm vs. Knicks

The Westchester Knicks have the opportunity to win their fifth game in a row on Tuesday against the Greensboro Swarm.

Since the new year, Westchester has been one of the better teams in the G League and the Eastern Conference. The Knicks have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games and are currently on a four-game winning streak. Greensboro is going in the opposite direction with five straight losses.

The lead in the Eastern Conference is up for grabs with no team taking the reins through February. The Knicks are just 3.5 games out of first place.

How to Watch Greensboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Tyler Hall went for 31 points in a 105-100 comeback win over Wisconsin to get the Knicks their fourth win in a row.

In their last game, the Knicks came back from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter led by Hall’s 31 points, seven rebounds and four rebounds, along with Dewan Hernandez’s 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The duo led a 37-14 final period to bring the Knicks back for their fourth straight win and back into the playoff picture.

The Knicks have played well despite being without their two best players in rookie Miles McBride and Luka Samanic, one playing for their NBA affiliate in New York and the other nursing an injury.

For the Swarm, they have lost five games in a row and are careening towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

With a win today, the Knicks can keep Grand Rapids and Windy City at bay as they try to carve out a place in the playoffs.

