How to Watch Swarm vs. Knicks

How to Watch Greensboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Westchester Knicks look to get back in the playoff hunt on Tuesday against the Greensboro Swarm.

After a two-game losing streak, Westchester (11-10) looks to get back on track against Greensboro (6-15), who is nearly at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Since the new year, these teams have played once, with the Knicks winning that game. 

The Knicks would be a few games out of the playoffs if the season ended today and are looking to get back on track after two straight losses.

How to Watch Greensboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG2

Live Stream Greensboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Knicks beat the Swarm 115-108 in their last game behind 29 points from rookie Miles McBride.

In that last game, the Knicks won the first three quarters, before the Swarm tried to come back in the end. They were led by McBride with 29 points and seven assists on 11-for-17 shooting.

Allan Crabbe also had 19 points, Dewan Hernandez had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Quinton Rose tallied 14 points.

On the other side, the Swarm were led by Jalen Crutcher with a triple-double. He finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists on 10-for-17 shooting.

Scottie Lewis added 28 points on near perfect shooting (13-for-14) from the field.

When the Knicks have McBride on the roster they are the best team in the G League this season. The team is 5-0 with the rookie leading the team averaging 20.2 points, 9.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game. McBride has also been on the NBA Knicks roster for 26 games.

