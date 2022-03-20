The Agua Caliente Clippers aim for a third straight win over the Santa Cruz Warriors this season today.

Since the new year standings reset in the G League, Agua Caliente (16-10) has been one of the stronger teams in the Western Conference. They have won both games against their opponents today, Santa Cruz (10-15) who are on the outside looking into the playoffs if the season ended today. The Clippers look for a third straight win against their conference rivals here today.

How to Watch Agua Caliente Clippers at Santa Cruz Warriors today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

The last time these teams squared off the Clippers won (118-103) with four players scoring 20+ points spoiling James Wiseman’s big night:

In their most recent game, the Clippers got 29 points and eight rebounds from George King. He went 8-13 from three, burying shot after shot to extend the Clippers lead.

He was complemented by Xavier Moon (22 points, 12 assists and four steals), Keaton Wallace (20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists) and Nate Darling (20 points and four assists).

As a team they made only 14 threes, but had 28 assists as a team and played well together deconstructing the Warriors, who were more interested in rehabbing their NBA star.

Wiseman went for 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks (six turnovers) on 7-12 shooting in 21 minutes. He looked good and athletic, finishing some exciting plays with dunks.

The rest of the team around Wiseman did very little with key players called up to the NBA roster.

The Warriors look to get back on track in the Western Conference standings while the Clippers aim for a third straight win over their conference rivals.

