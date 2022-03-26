The Iowa Wolves look to get back on track against the Santa Cruz Warriors today.

Despite coming off a loss, the Wolves (13-15) are right there in the mix of a very crowded and evenly matched middle of the Western Conference. Much like the Eastern Conference, there are a glut of teams fighting for the No. 5-10 slots in the conference and could finish in the playoffs or behind three other teams on the outside looking in. Right now the Warriors (11-17) are not one of those teams in the hunt for the playoffs, but not completely out of the running.

How to Watch Iowa Wolves at Santa Cruz Warriors today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Santa Cruz edged out Iowa (111-102) behind seven players in double-figures when these teams played just two days ago:

One thing Santa Cruz has going for them entering today, despite being second from the bottom in the conference, is that they are 2-0 against Iowa since the new year standings reset.

In their most recent win, Santa Cruz did not have Quinndary Weatherspoon or either of their star rookies (Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody), but clawed out a win.

The team finished with seven players in double figures, including 21 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and five steals from Jerome Robinson.

As a team, they went 35-58 from two, which outdid Iowa who shot 34-86 overall from the field.

On the other side, Iowa got 52 combined points from Chris Silva (28 points, 15 rebounds and five assists) and McKinley Wright IV (24 points and five assists) to lead the way. The rest of the team finished with 50 points and nine assists overall. They are going to need more from the team as a group to get a win here today.

