Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa Wolves at Santa Cruz Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Iowa Wolves look to get back on track against the Santa Cruz Warriors today.

Despite coming off a loss, the Wolves (13-15) are right there in the mix of a very crowded and evenly matched middle of the Western Conference. Much like the Eastern Conference, there are a glut of teams fighting for the No. 5-10 slots in the conference and could finish in the playoffs or behind three other teams on the outside looking in. Right now the Warriors (11-17) are not one of those teams in the hunt for the playoffs, but not completely out of the running.

How to Watch Iowa Wolves at Santa Cruz Warriors today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Watch Iowa Wolves at Santa Cruz Warriors online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Santa Cruz edged out Iowa (111-102) behind seven players in double-figures when these teams played just two days ago:

One thing Santa Cruz has going for them entering today, despite being second from the bottom in the conference, is that they are 2-0 against Iowa since the new year standings reset.

In their most recent win, Santa Cruz did not have Quinndary Weatherspoon or either of their star rookies (Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody), but clawed out a win.

The team finished with seven players in double figures, including 21 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and five steals from Jerome Robinson.

As a team, they went 35-58 from two, which outdid Iowa who shot 34-86 overall from the field.

On the other side, Iowa got 52 combined points from Chris Silva (28 points, 15 rebounds and five assists) and McKinley Wright IV (24 points and five assists) to lead the way. The rest of the team finished with 50 points and nine assists overall. They are going to need more from the team as a group to get a win here today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Iowa Wolves at Santa Cruz Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
11:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

g league ignite
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Iowa Wolves at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas29 seconds ago
Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UCLA vs. North Carolina: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 19, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) drives to the basket against St. Mary's Gaels during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

North Carolina vs. UCLA: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
USATSI_17956823
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Clippers

By Evan Massey2 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer celebrates form the bench after a score against the Kansas Jayhawks during the fourth quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. Maryland: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jan 9, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Tatum Rembao (2) drives the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Iowa State vs. Creighton: Women's NCAA Tournament round 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
USATSI_17928859
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Seals at Warriors

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
Mar 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 24, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) celebrates with defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy