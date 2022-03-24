Skip to main content

How to Watch Iowa Wolves at Santa Cruz Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Iowa Wolves look to continue their win streak to three games against the Santa Cruz Warriors today.

The Wolves (13-14) have won two games in a row to rise up in the crowded middle of the Western Conference while the Warriors (10-17) are circling the bottom of the conference with five losses in a row. Iowa, much like its NBA counterparts, the Timberwolves, is on the rise in the G League standings and might be one of the better overall teams as the season progresses.

How to Watch Iowa Wolves at Santa Cruz Warriors today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

In its last 10 games, Iowa has really started to put things together with its roster and play on the court. The Wolves started the new year reset decently but have been up-and-down before this recent surge.

They are in a three-way tie with the Squadron and Spurs for the final seed in the Western Conference playoffs, so every game matters, especially against a Western Conference foe and one that is struggling like Santa Cruz has in recent games.

Santa Cruz has lost five games in a row and has gone 3-7 overall in its last 10 games. The Warriors were 7-10 before that with mixed results, but now seem to have settled in as one of the lesser teams in the conference.

