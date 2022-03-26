Skip to main content

How to Watch Lakeland Magic at Capital City Go-Go: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Capital City Go-Go look for their 20th win against the struggling Lakeland Magic on Saturday.

Since the standings reset, the Go-Go (19-9) have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and the G League. They are putting it all together with their young talent, rookies and veterans of G League play. They take on the Magic (9-19), who have been struggling as of late with two straight losses while falling to nearly the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings entering today.

How to Watch Lakeland Magic at Capital City Go-Go today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Watch Lakeland Magic at Capital City Go-Go online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Capital City ran Lakeland out of the gym yesterday (120-82) behind seven players in double figures just 24 hours ago:

In its game yesterday, Lakeland had nothing going on the offensive end. The Magic finished the game shooting 27-25-71 splits with only Hassani Gravett (22 points, six rebounds and five assists), BJ Johnson (16 points) and Aleem Ford (14 points) finishing in double figures.

For Capital City, it was cruising on offense with 120 points and seven players in double figures.

The Go-Go shot 55-34-85 splits, making 36 two-pointers, 10 three-pointers and 11 free throws for the game.

Jordan Schakel led the way with 23 points (6-for-9 from three) with Jordan Goodwin (14 points), Cassius Winston (13 points), Isaiah Todd (11 points), Greg Monroe (11 points and 11 rebounds), Joel Ayayi (10 points and 11 assists) and TJ Cline (10 points) combining for 92 points together.

