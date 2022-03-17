The Maine Celtics hope to stay alive in the G League playoff hunt with a win over the lowly Lakeland Magic.

The Celtics (11-13) are in a group of four teams fighting to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff race in the NBA G League. The Magic (8-16) haven't been officially eliminated yet but are in a spoiler's role heading to the Portland Expo Building on Thursday night.

How to Watch Lakeland Magic at Maine Celtics Today:

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream Lakeland Magic at Maine Celtics with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maine has won three of its last four games to inch closer to .500, including a 125-103 road pounding of Wisconsin on Sunday. The Celtics come into tonight 3.5 games behind sixth-place Long Island for the last playoff spot in the East.

Lakeland, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday with a 116-107 win over the Bulls behind 25 points and 10 rebounds off the bench from Jeremiah Tilmon.

Guard Jeff Dowtin leads the Magic with 22.2 points and 6.8 assists per game and is shooting a sizzling 44.9% from 3-point range.

Veteran guard Chris Clemons went off for 41 points in the Celtics' blowout win over the Herd on Sunday, while Isaiah Cousins came off the bench for 24 points. Center John Bohannon just missed a triple double with 14 points, 14 boards and nine assists.

Clemons leads Maine, scoring 21.5 points with 6.5 dimes a game. The Celtics have some added punch in Luke Kornet, who is on assignment from parent Boston.

Regional restrictions may apply.