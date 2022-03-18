Skip to main content

How to Watch Lakeland Magic at Maine Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Maine Celtics look to win their third game in a row against the Lakeland Magic on Friday.

Coming into today, both the Lakeland Magic (8-17) and Maine Celtics (12-13) are on the outside looking into the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, but the Celtics have won two in a row and can get back to .500 for the season here tonight. Neither team has played its best basketball since the new year standings reset. However,, the Celtics have the roster and potential to make waves in the final half of the season.

How to Watch Lakeland Magic at Maine Celtics today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Watch Lakeland Magic at Maine Celtics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Celtics took the first game between these teams in this back-to-back (130-101) behind Chris Clemons' career-high 52 points on 11 made three-pointers:

In their last game, the Celtics won 130-101 in a very one-sided affair against the Magic. They got 52 points (11-for-20 from three), 11 rebounds and three assists from Clemons in a career night, but also saw the rest of the team play well around him.

Deonte Burton went for 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. As a team, the Celtics went for 32 assists on 47 made field goals.

They shared the ball well and found the hot shooter, going 21-of-44 from three as a team.

On the other side for the Magic, they got 27 points from Aleem Form on 7-for-13 from three in a performance that if his team played some defense, would traditionally be good enough for a win.

This season has been a struggle for the Magic with less talent than anticipated as the NBA Magic have all the great young talents they have drafted in recent years with Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and others not playing a minute for the G League.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Lakeland Magic at Maine Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Senators

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Hurricanes

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) controls the puck in the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at 76ers

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy