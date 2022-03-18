The Maine Celtics look to win their third game in a row against the Lakeland Magic on Friday.

Coming into today, both the Lakeland Magic (8-17) and Maine Celtics (12-13) are on the outside looking into the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, but the Celtics have won two in a row and can get back to .500 for the season here tonight. Neither team has played its best basketball since the new year standings reset. However,, the Celtics have the roster and potential to make waves in the final half of the season.

How to Watch Lakeland Magic at Maine Celtics today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

The Celtics took the first game between these teams in this back-to-back (130-101) behind Chris Clemons' career-high 52 points on 11 made three-pointers:

In their last game, the Celtics won 130-101 in a very one-sided affair against the Magic. They got 52 points (11-for-20 from three), 11 rebounds and three assists from Clemons in a career night, but also saw the rest of the team play well around him.

Deonte Burton went for 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. As a team, the Celtics went for 32 assists on 47 made field goals.

They shared the ball well and found the hot shooter, going 21-of-44 from three as a team.

On the other side for the Magic, they got 27 points from Aleem Form on 7-for-13 from three in a performance that if his team played some defense, would traditionally be good enough for a win.

This season has been a struggle for the Magic with less talent than anticipated as the NBA Magic have all the great young talents they have drafted in recent years with Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and others not playing a minute for the G League.

