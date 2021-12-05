Two days ago, the Lakeland Magic crushed the Memphis Hustle behind two strong individual performances. These two G League teams meet again Sunday.

Both the Lakeland Magic (4–3) and the Memphis Hustle (4–3) come in with the same record, but after the Magic cruised to a win over the Hustle two days ago, they are now on a four-game winning streak. The Magic look to continue their hot streak against the Hustle for the second time in three days.

How to Watch Lakeland Magic at Memphis Hustle today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Lakeland Magic at Memphis Hustle online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

BJ Johnson and Hassani Gravett put on a show in a blowout win over the Hustle two days ago during the G League Showcase.

Gravett went for a triple-double, carving up the defense. In 97 games at South Carolina, he never pulled off a triple-double, but in the G League with the Magic, he is thriving while running the offense.

The other strong performance for the Magic came from Johnson, who went for a 40 point double-double. In two seasons at La Salle, Johnson averaged 19.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in 55 games.

Overall, the Magic have six players averaging double figures and three averaging 20-plus points.

On the other side, the Hustle have given some time to Sam Merrill, Jarrett Culver, David Stockton and Santi Aldama. Shaq Buchanan is averaging 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game leading the way for the Hustle.

If the Hustle had the opportunity to put all of those talented young players on the court at the same time, they might be the best overall team in the G League.

Regional restrictions may apply.