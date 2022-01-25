Skip to main content

How to Watch Lakeland Magic at Windy City Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This is the first game since the reset between the Lakeland Magic and the Windy City Bulls.

This year the Magic (2-6) are just one win out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference, while the Bulls (3-5) are not too far ahead of them. Tonight is an opportunity for each of these teams to dig out of the hole they put themselves in since the G League reset after the 2021 Winter Showcase.

How to Watch Lakeland Magic at Windy City Bulls Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Live Stream Lakeland Magic at Windy City Bulls on with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Windy City’s last game out they went to the wire against Capital City in a 103-101 win. They gave up a tough three in the final 10 seconds, which allowed Devon Dotson (21 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals) to nail a pull-up with one second left for the win.

That game showed the balance Windy City can have on offense, with six players in double-figures, led by Dotson.

This is the first game of the reset between these teams. A win for Lakeland would pull them into a tie with Windy City and give them the start to a tiebreaker. A win for Windy City gets them one win away from getting back to .500 for the season.

This season had potential for Lakeland, but with how good rookies Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner have been out of the gate, they have not bounced a ball for the G League this season.

Instead, Jeff Dowtin (26.7 points, eight assists and four rebounds in three games) has led the way, with BJ Johnson (22.4 points and 7.4 rebounds) and Hassani Gravett (13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game) chipping in.

