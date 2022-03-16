The Long Island Nets and Westchester Knicks hope to stop losing skids in a Wednesday matinee.

Someone will end a two-game losing streak when the Nets (16-10) and Knicks (12-12) battle in an NBA G League matinee on Wednesday.

How to Watch Long Island Nets at Westchester Knicks today:

Game Date: March 16, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

Long Island has lost two straight on the heels of an eight-game winning streak that vaulted it into the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Nets opened a five-game road stretch with a 130-120 loss at Delaware on Saturday.

They took the loss despite a season-high 48 points from guard Craig Randall II, who is second in the G League with an average of 26.8 points a game. Long Island is fifth in the East, a half-game up on Grand Rapids and 2.5 games ahead of Westchester.

Wednesday's game — like all of the Knicks' home schedule — is being played at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The team made the move because Westchester County Center served as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The Knicks got pounded on Monday night at home, losing to College Park 124-101. MJ Walker scored 27 points and Dewan Hernandez added 19, but the Skyhawks shot a sizzling 55% and ran away by outscoring Westchester 68-42 across the second and third quarters.

The Knicks beat the Nets twice during the Showcase Cup in November. Wednesday's game marks the lone regular-season meeting between the Tri-State rivals. Their Jan. 2 game on Long Island was canceled as the G League dealt with an unusually large number of NBA call-ups during a COVID-19 spike in late December.

