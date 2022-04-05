Skip to main content

How to Watch Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The G League playoffs feature the Winter Showcase champion Delaware Blue Coats vs. the Long Island Nets today.

After the Winter Showcase and an entire regular season of games, the G League playoffs are here, with the Nets taking on the Blue Coats in the first round. Earlier this season, the Blue Coats won the Winter Showcase with impressive performances from their balanced roster and look to win a championship.

How to Watch Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Just under a month ago, Delaware knocked off Long Island 130-120 in a game that was over after three quarters, thanks to six players scoring in double-figures.

Delaware aims to be the first team to win the Winter Showcase, which debuted this season, and the G League championship.

This season Myles Powell (22.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game) has been the constant, along with Braxton Key, while their rookies and best players jump on and off the roster.

This is a one-game playoff in the conference quarterfinals before the winner plays the Cruise in the semifinals. Tune in to see which team comes out on to

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
