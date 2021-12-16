Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Long Island Nets at Maine Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Maine Celtics look to get their 10th win and move into a tie for the best record in the G League when they take on the Long Island Nets.
    Author:

    The Long Island Nets (3–7) have not had the best start to the G League season and the G League Showcase overall, while the Maine Celtics (9–1) have been nearly perfect.

    The G League Showcase is coming to a close in December, and a team will be crowned as the showcase champion in front of NBA personnel and executives. This has been a great opportunity for the young talent in the G League looking to make it to the NBA.

    How to Watch Long Island Nets at Maine Celtics today:

    Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Boston

    Watch Long Island Nets at Maine Celtics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Celtics are coming off a huge blowout win over the Raptors 905 fueled by 24 three-pointers on the night:

    In that blowout win, the Celtics had six different players make at least two threes and five players make three and were led by Brodric Thomas’s six.

    This season the Celtics have been led by Thomas (18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists) and the duo of Theo Pinson (17.3 points, 4.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds) and Sam Hauser (17.1 points and 4.6 rebounds).

    On the other side, the Nets are using this season to develop rookies Day’Ron Sharpe (18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.2 blocks plus steals) and Kessler Edwards (15.6 points and 8.3 rebounds).

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Long Island Nets at Maine Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    golden knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Devils

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17359128
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Canadiens

    3 minutes ago
    pistons
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Pacers

    3 minutes ago
    brodric thomas
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Long Island Nets at Maine Celtics

    3 minutes ago
    duke basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Appalachian State at Duke

    3 minutes ago
    womens volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Wisconsin in Women's Volleyball Semifinals

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch 3A Division 1 Championship: Brock vs. Lorena

    33 minutes ago
    nc state indiana women
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia at NC State in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy