The Maine Celtics look to get their 10th win and move into a tie for the best record in the G League when they take on the Long Island Nets.

The Long Island Nets (3–7) have not had the best start to the G League season and the G League Showcase overall, while the Maine Celtics (9–1) have been nearly perfect.

The G League Showcase is coming to a close in December, and a team will be crowned as the showcase champion in front of NBA personnel and executives. This has been a great opportunity for the young talent in the G League looking to make it to the NBA.

How to Watch Long Island Nets at Maine Celtics today:

Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

The Celtics are coming off a huge blowout win over the Raptors 905 fueled by 24 three-pointers on the night:

In that blowout win, the Celtics had six different players make at least two threes and five players make three and were led by Brodric Thomas’s six.

This season the Celtics have been led by Thomas (18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists) and the duo of Theo Pinson (17.3 points, 4.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds) and Sam Hauser (17.1 points and 4.6 rebounds).

On the other side, the Nets are using this season to develop rookies Day’Ron Sharpe (18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.2 blocks plus steals) and Kessler Edwards (15.6 points and 8.3 rebounds).

