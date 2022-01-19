The Maine Celtics look to get back over .500 again against a struggling Westchester Knicks squad on Wednesday night.

The Celtics (2-2) have traded wins and losses since the G League reset and the new year, most recently coming off of a loss. They have not been able to get any momentum with the roster either being short-handed or key players being called up to the NBA roster because they are shortstaffed. It hasn’t been much better for the Knicks (1-4), who started 0-3 before getting their first win but are also coming off a loss.

How to Watch Maine Celtics at Westchester Knicks today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch Maine Celtics at Westchester Knicks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, Maine is 2-0 (241-206) against Westchester, all of the games coming last season leading up to the Winter Showcase. In their two games, Maine averaged 120.5 points per game with Westchester putting up 103.0 points per game.

Both of those games were nearly two full months ago, but in them, Theo Pinson averaged 23.5 points, 3.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds on 45-46-85 splits with Brodric Thomas adding in 25.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 65-46-66 splits.

When Boston has those two, the team is one of the best in the G League while layering in Sam Hauser and Aaron Nesmith gives them one of the most balanced offenses in the entire league.

On the other side, in the two games, Luka Samanic (29.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game), rookie Miles Bridges (28 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals in one game) and Tyler Hall (17 points and 4 assists per game) balanced out the offense for Westchester.

The offense stalled for Westchester in both games and will need a better performance all around to have an opportunity to get their first win against Maine this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.