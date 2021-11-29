How to Watch Maine at Westchester

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Maine Celtics at Westchester Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can the Knicks get a split in their back-to-back games with the Celtics after a one-sided loss over the weekend in the NBA G League?
    The Celtics (6–1) have started really strong this G League season while the Westchester Knicks (2–5) have not fared as well. The early part of the G League season features the Showcase Cup, which will feature 14 games before the playoffs and a champion is crowned at the annual NBA G League Winter Showcase in three weeks.

    How to Maine Celtics at Westchester Knicks today:

    Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Watch Maine Celtics at Westchester Knicks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    These two teams took the court over the weekend with the Celtics winning behind a huge night from Theo Pinson.

    The strong start for the Celtics has been fueled by the play of Pinson (19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game) along with a quality array of talented players around him.

    NBA veteran Ryan Arcidiacono (12.7 points, 8.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds) is pacing a team that also has two-way contract players Sam Hauser (17.6 points and 4.9 rebounds) and Brodric Thomas (15.0 points and 2.7 steals), along with Chris Clemons (12.6 points), Juwan Morgan (12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds), Luke Kornet (11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists) and Jaysean Paige (10.6 points).

    They carry a deep and talented roster mixed with former NBA rotation players and young players looking to make a mark.

    On the other side for the Knicks, they are led by Luka Samanic's 26.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Samanic could not crack the rotation for a mediocre Spurs team for two seasons but is excelling in the G League this season.

    Tonight's game is big for both teams as the Celtics can inch higher in the standings for the Showcase Cup while the Knicks can try to claw their way back into the picture.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Maine Celtics at Westchester Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
