How to Watch Maine at Westchester

Can the Knicks get a split in their back-to-back games with the Celtics after a one-sided loss over the weekend in the NBA G League?

The Celtics (6–1) have started really strong this G League season while the Westchester Knicks (2–5) have not fared as well. The early part of the G League season features the Showcase Cup, which will feature 14 games before the playoffs and a champion is crowned at the annual NBA G League Winter Showcase in three weeks.

These two teams took the court over the weekend with the Celtics winning behind a huge night from Theo Pinson.

The strong start for the Celtics has been fueled by the play of Pinson (19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game) along with a quality array of talented players around him.

NBA veteran Ryan Arcidiacono (12.7 points, 8.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds) is pacing a team that also has two-way contract players Sam Hauser (17.6 points and 4.9 rebounds) and Brodric Thomas (15.0 points and 2.7 steals), along with Chris Clemons (12.6 points), Juwan Morgan (12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds), Luke Kornet (11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists) and Jaysean Paige (10.6 points).

They carry a deep and talented roster mixed with former NBA rotation players and young players looking to make a mark.

On the other side for the Knicks, they are led by Luka Samanic's 26.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Samanic could not crack the rotation for a mediocre Spurs team for two seasons but is excelling in the G League this season.

Tonight's game is big for both teams as the Celtics can inch higher in the standings for the Showcase Cup while the Knicks can try to claw their way back into the picture.

