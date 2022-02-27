How to Watch Celtics vs. Bulls

The Maine Celtics look to get even with the Windy City Bulls on Sunday.

This season Maine (8-9) and Windy City (9-11) are just outside of the playoffs if the season ended today, but are capable of making a run and catching their Eastern Conference foes as the season goes on.

The Bulls have the opportunity to get one game closer to .500 on the season after the standings reset if they can win back-to-back games against the Celtics at home today.

How to Watch Maine Celtics at Windy City Bulls Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

The Bulls ran the Celtics out of the building with a 127-94 win in their last game. The Bulls had three players with 21+ points and three more in double-figures.

In the game, Marko Samonovic led the way with 23 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. He went 8-for-12 from the field, 2-for-3 from three and 3-for-3 from the line.

Devon Dotson also added 23 points with nine assists and three rebounds, with Tyler Cook scoring 21 points with 10 rebounds and six assists. The other players scoring in double figures combined for 45 points.

On the other side, the Celtics had balance as well with six players in double-figures, led by Eric Demers and Wayne Blackshear with 15 points each.

In order to get the win on Sunday the Celtics are going to need to shoot better overall as a team and get someone to step up and lead the offense or history might repeat itself with another blowout loss.

