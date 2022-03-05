The Memphis Hustle and Santa Cruz Warriors look to build on their last wins in the G League today.

This is the first game in almost two months between the Hustles and Warriors. Both teams are on the outside looking in if the playoffs were to start today in the Western Conference, but they have some momentum with wins in their last games. The Warriors are looking to get some momentum going with their best players now looking like permanent residents on the NBA roster for the other Warriors.

How to Watch Memphis Hustle at Santa Cruz Warriors today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Hustle won their last game over Oklahoma City behind a big game from rookie Santi Aldama with 25 points and eight rebounds:

Way back on Jan. 10, these teams kicked off the new year standings reset against each other with the first game of the new season after the Winter Showcase.

The Warriors won 132-130 in overtime in a thrilling game to get things started.

In that game, the Warriors had the opportunity to play both rookies, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. The rookie duo was great, especially Moody, who went for 37 points on 13-for-23 shooting (4-of-11 from three) and 5-of-6 from the line.

David Stockton went for 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the game leading the Hustle, with Cameron Young (22 points) and Tyler Hagedorn (20 points) also pacing the offense.

If today is anything like that first game, this is going to be appointment viewing with the first game being a contender for game of the year in the G League.

