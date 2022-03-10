The Motor City Cruise look to maintain the top spot in the Eastern Conference against the Maine Celtics today.

The best team in the Eastern Conference since the new year reset have been the Cruise (16-6). Today, they look to stay at the top of the conference today against the Celtics (9-12). In their only game this season since the reset, the Cruise crushed the Celtics as part of their journey to the top of the standings. The Celtics look to even the season series here today.

How to Watch Motor City Cruise at Maine Celtics today:

Game Date: Mar. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

The Cruise are coming off a win over Cleveland (126-120) behind Saben Lee’s 31 points and Luka Garza’s 24 points and 12 rebounds:

Over a month ago, the Cruise won 126-112 over the Celtics, led by Chieck Diallo’s 25 points and 18 rebounds. He played one of the best games of his basketball career going 11-for-14 from the field with two steals and a block.

Diallo controlled the paint for the Cruise feasting on the smaller front line of the Celtics.

Saban Lee also added in another solid performance with 20 points and eight assists to pace the offense from the perimeter.

The Celtics jumped out to a 27-19 lead in the first quarter, then watched the Cruise go on a 72-47 run between the second and third quarters.

The Celtics were led by veteran Denzel Valentine with 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. It was not enough to get the win over a month ago and he has to be looking for the right answers here today to even up the season series.

On the other side, the Cruise look to keep the pace in a very competitive Eastern Conference with two tough teams in the Raptors and Delaware just 1.0 game behind them in the standings.

