How to Watch Motor City Cruise at Windy City Bulls

Both the Motor City Cruise and the Windy City Bulls are looking to keep their winning streaks going in the New Year when the two G League sides face off on Wednesday.

The Motor City Cruise (8-4) are sitting in second place in the Central Division while the Windy City Bulls (2-7) are very close to the bottom of the standings in the division. The Cruise are riding a four-game winning streak into today, while the Bulls are looking for their first winning streak of the season entering today after winning their last game.

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

The NBA G League Winter Showcase had highlight after highlight from the best teams and players in the league:

The G League is starting the New Year for the first time in 2022 after four straight days of postponed games with a long slate of games, including this third match-up of the season between the Cruise and Bulls.

In their two games this season, the Cruise won both games by a total of 10 points.

Saban Lee averaged 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game in the two games.

The Cruise got great team play with four players in double figures in the first game and seven in the second game. The balance that the Cruise can play with, along with having big games from talents like Lee and others really pushes the team to another level.

On the other side, Ethan Thompson had 23.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game with balanced performances behind him in both games for the Bulls.

This is a game that could push the Cruise to the top of the standings in the Central Division and could be a way for the Bulls to get back on track and move up the standings with the team's first win streak of the season.

