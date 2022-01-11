Skip to main content

How to Watch Motor City Cruise at Westchester Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cruise look to continue their undefeated streak on the road as they travel to Westchester to take on the winless Knicks.

The Cruise rank No. 2 in the G-League with an undefeated season thus far. They are 2-0 with both wins coming on the road.

The Knicks season has not started the same as Motor City. They are 0-2 and ranked No. 14 in the league. Their two losses have also been on the road. 

How to Watch Motor City Cruise at Westchester Knicks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Motor City Cruise at Westchester Knicks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Motor City is led in scoring and rebounds by Cheick Diallo. Diallo averages 22.5 points per game and 12.5 rebounds per game. Derrick Walton, Jr. leads the team in assists with 12.0 per game.

Westchester is led in scoring and assists by Tyler Hall, who averages 31.0 points per game and 8.0 assists. The team is led in rebounding by young star Luka Samanic, who averages 9.0 rebounds per game.

With all the postponements at the beginning of the season, the league is finally starting to get back on track. Westchester is at home for the first time this season against a deadly road team in Motor City.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Motor City Cruise at Westchester Knicks

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

philadelphia flyers
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Flyers

2 minutes ago
buffalo sabres
NHL

How to Watch Lightning vs. Sabres

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck behind Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Blue Jackets

2 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Wizards

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas Tech at Baylor

2 minutes ago
Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul at Marquette

2 minutes ago
buddy-boeheim
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Syracuse

2 minutes ago
drexel basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Delaware at Drexel

2 minutes ago
Kentucky s Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a ta slam dunk against Missouri.Dec. 29. 2021 Kentuckymisouri 14
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky at Vanderbilt

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy