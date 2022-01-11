The Cruise look to continue their undefeated streak on the road as they travel to Westchester to take on the winless Knicks.

The Cruise rank No. 2 in the G-League with an undefeated season thus far. They are 2-0 with both wins coming on the road.

The Knicks season has not started the same as Motor City. They are 0-2 and ranked No. 14 in the league. Their two losses have also been on the road.

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Motor City is led in scoring and rebounds by Cheick Diallo. Diallo averages 22.5 points per game and 12.5 rebounds per game. Derrick Walton, Jr. leads the team in assists with 12.0 per game.

Westchester is led in scoring and assists by Tyler Hall, who averages 31.0 points per game and 8.0 assists. The team is led in rebounding by young star Luka Samanic, who averages 9.0 rebounds per game.

With all the postponements at the beginning of the season, the league is finally starting to get back on track. Westchester is at home for the first time this season against a deadly road team in Motor City.

