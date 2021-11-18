Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Motor City Cruise at Windy City Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Motor City has some of the top talent in the G League. The Cruise face the Bulls on Thursday night.
    The G League Showcase has shown off the young talent that is being developed for NBA rosters but also the depth and quality of basketball right now. 

    The Cruise (2-2) have two players that would fit on a roster in the NBA, but for now they're thriving in the G League while the Bulls (1-4) are building a roster around a very talented, athletic big man.

    How to Motor City Cruise at Windy City Bulls today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago

    Watch Motor City Cruise at Windy City Bulls online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Saben Lee went off for 40 points last week and has been on fire this season for the Cruise:

    Through two games, the Cruise have a dynamic duo in Lee and rookie Luka Garza. The two are combining for 60.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 5.4 blocks plus steals per game with 6.2 combined made threes a game.

    Lee (2020) and Garza (2021) are both second-round picks that were really productive in college, with Garza winning Player of the Year in his senior campaign.

    For the Bulls, they are built around big man Daniel Oturu.

    This season, Oturu is averaging a double-double with 23.0 points and 11.5 rebounds through four games scoring all over the floor with 58-38-66 splits.

    The match-up inside between Garza and Oturu should be a fun one, with Garza having the size and skill advantage, but Oturu having the clear athletic advantage between the two. 

    The difference could come with Lee, who has been absolutely on fire to start the season and is capable of going off for 30 points any night with Garza pacing things in the paint.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Motor City Cruise at Windy City Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
