How to Watch Oklahoma City Blue at Santa Cruz Warriors

The slate is wiped clean for the Oklahoma City Blue and the Santa Cruz Warriors after the G League Winter Showcase as the two G League teams meet on Thursday.

The Oklahoma City Blue and Santa Cruz Warriors kick off the second half of the G League season after the Winter Showcase. In the Winter Showcase, the Blue made it all the way to the finals before losing in a close game to the Delaware Blue Coats. These two Western Conference rivals have the opportunity to reset the standings and make a play for the playoffs and a G League Championship.

The Blue made their way to the championship game in the G League Winter Showcase, but just came up short against the red-hot Delaware Blue Coats:

During the G League Winter Showcase, the Blue were a balanced attack of several talented players. Their NBA affiliate, the Oklahoma City Thunder, have been stockpiling talented players for several years now and the G League is reaping those rewards.

This season, Tre Mann (15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game) is leading the way, with D.J. Wilson (14.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists) as the constant there.

Throughout the season, they have also received contributions from Isaiah Roby, Tho Maledon, Paul Watson, Rob Edwards, Aaron Wiggins and Melvin Frazier Jr.

On the other side, the Warriors are the most fun when rookies Jonathan Kuminga (18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals plus blocks in six games) and Moses Moody (24.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 steals plus blocks in five games) are in the lineup.

However, Jeff Dowtin (17.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists) has been the heart and soul of the team.

With or without the star rookie names in action, this should make for a great game between two strong young teams.

