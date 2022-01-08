How to Watch Oklahoma City Blue at Santa Cruz Warriors

The Oklahoma City Blue are fresh off a G League Winter Showcase Championship loss and are looking to get to the season finals now.

The Oklahoma City Blue (0-1) are riding a two-game losing streak, both games they could have won with one being in the G League Winter Showcase Championship. They dropped their season reset opening game to the Santa Cruz Warriors (1-0) who have to feel great with the reset, the talent on their roster and the potential to make a run at the conference finals or finals this season.

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

A very shorthanded Warriors team took down the Blue behind complementary 29 point performances from Elijah Pemberton and L.J. Figueroa:

The Warriors were without rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, as well as team leader Jeff Dowtin for the win over the Blue, which has to feel great.

In the lead up to the G League Showcase the Warriors were erratic, up-and-down, but clearly have the talent to be a player in the G League this season. A win like they had in the season reset and potentially another one today would be massive for them.

In the win the Warriors made 15 three’s, went 17-23 from the free-throw line and finished with 24 assists on 36 made field goals. Classic NBA Warriors basketball.

Figueroa finished with 29 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals on 11-18 shooting (6-11 from three) while his teammate Pemberton had a near identical line of 29 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists on 6-9 shooting (9-9 from the free-throw line).

Both players had season-defining games with the team's stars and leaders unavailable.

On the other side for the Blue, they shot the ball poorly with 40-37-71 splits and 22 team turnovers.

Rob Edwards did what he could with 29 points off the bench on 8-17 shooting (7-13 from three), but it was not enough.

