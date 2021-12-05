How to Watch Blue at Ignite

Two of the deepest developmental rosters in the G League play for the second time in three days.

The Oklahoma City Blue (6-3) take on the G League Ignite (3-5) for the second time in three days. In their last game, the Blue handled the Ignite with ease, forcing standout prospects Scoot Henderson and Jaden Hardy to have inefficient nights to end their brief two-game winning streak.

How to Watch Oklahoma City Blue at G League Ignite Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Oklahoma City crushed the G League Ignite in its first game of the season behind D.J. Wilson and a barrage of three-pointers.

Last season the G League Ignite experiment paid off with Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga both getting drafted in the Top 10 and showing promise in the NBA. This season they have another unique project in Henderson.

Henderson is a two-year project for the Ignite. He will not be eligible until the 2023 NBA Draft and has shown flashes.

In five games Henderson is averaging 20.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He had a three-game stretch where his play led to the Ignite winning, with the team going 2-1 behind 26.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

On the other side, the Blue have seven players averaging double-figures, with rookies Isaiah Roby (16.5 points and 12.0 rebounds) and Tre Mann (15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game) shining in the time they get to play.

