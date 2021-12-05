How to Watch Blue at Ignite

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Blue at G League Ignite: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the deepest developmental rosters in the G League play for the second time in three days.
    Author:

    The Oklahoma City Blue (6-3) take on the G League Ignite (3-5) for the second time in three days. In their last game, the Blue handled the Ignite with ease, forcing standout prospects Scoot Henderson and Jaden Hardy to have inefficient nights to end their brief two-game winning streak.

    How to Watch Oklahoma City Blue at G League Ignite Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Live Stream Oklahoma City Blue at G League Ignite on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Oklahoma City crushed the G League Ignite in its first game of the season behind D.J. Wilson and a barrage of three-pointers.

    Last season the G League Ignite experiment paid off with Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga both getting drafted in the Top 10 and showing promise in the NBA. This season they have another unique project in Henderson.

    Henderson is a two-year project for the Ignite. He will not be eligible until the 2023 NBA Draft and has shown flashes.

    In five games Henderson is averaging 20.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He had a three-game stretch where his play led to the Ignite winning, with the team going 2-1 behind 26.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

    On the other side, the Blue have seven players averaging double-figures, with rookies Isaiah Roby (16.5 points and 12.0 rebounds) and Tre Mann (15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game) shining in the time they get to play.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Oklahoma City Blue at G League Ignite

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 5, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the signature of NBA commissioner Adam Silver stamped on an official Spalding basketball prior to the game between the Memphis Grizzlies against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Blue at Ignite

    44 seconds ago
    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch California at Utah in Men's College Basketball

    44 seconds ago
    Forge FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Pacific FC at Forge FC

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws in over time against the Minnesota Vikings at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Ravens vs. Steelers

    35 minutes ago
    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8), slams the ball after been sacked by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43), late in the first quarter of their NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Thursday in Miami Gardens. Baltimore Ravens V Miami Dolphins 002
    NFL

    Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks off the field after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks toward the bench in the fourth quarter during a Week 12 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 41-10. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 28
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) rushes against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_16911752
    NFL

    How to Watch 49ers at Seahawks

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy