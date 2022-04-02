How to Watch Raptors 905 vs. Greensboro Swarm

Skip to main content

How to Raptors 905 vs Greensboro Swarm: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Raptors 905 take on the Greensboro Swarm in the final game of the regular season on Saturday.

The Raptors (23-8) have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference as the final days of the season take place this weekend. They will have home-court advantage in the playoffs but are just one game behind Rio Grande Valley in the Western Conference for the best overall record in the G League. They take on the Swarm (9-23), who are near the bottom of the standings today.

How to Watch Greensboro Swarm at Raptors 905 today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Greensboro Swarm at Raptors 905 online with fuboTV:

The last time these two teams saw each other, the 905 won back-to-back games, including a 130-115 game where the 905 had a dominant fourth quarter:

Since the new year reset, the 905 are 2-0 against the Swarm winning back-to-back games in late February. Both games were very competitive through three quarters, with the 905 winning 100-98 and 130-115 in the two games respectively.

They were also on a six-game winning streak heading into their last game before losing to Long Island (99-114).

This season, the 905 have been led by Reggie Perry (20.3 points and 11.5 rebounds), Kevon Harris (15.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists) and Justin Champagnie in his 13 games (20.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals plus blocks per game).

On the other side for the Swarm, they have lost two straight games and 3-7 overall in their last 10 games.

Rookie James Bouknight has only played six games but averaged 20.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game on 45-27-83 splits. Fellow rookie Kai Jones has been the best player all season with 18.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.6 blocks plus steals in 23 games.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Greensboro Swarm at Raptors 905

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

